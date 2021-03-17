NIX (NIX) Trading 51.8% Higher Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. NIX has a market cap of $10.55 million and $91,791.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NIX has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,537.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.29 or 0.03209316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.00357684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.75 or 0.00942015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.00418996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00350437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00248176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021698 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,939,103 tokens. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

