Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NKTX traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 204,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,384. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

