Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ NKTX traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. 13,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,472. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $376,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $960,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth about $39,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

