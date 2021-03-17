NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 11th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.2 days.

NN Group stock remained flat at $$48.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732. NN Group has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

