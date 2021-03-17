Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at Nomura

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. Noah has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Noah by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Noah by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

