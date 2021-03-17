Noir Market Cap Hits $783,046.46 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Noir token can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $783,046.46 and $1,432.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.32 or 0.00228240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012978 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.26 or 0.04360617 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054371 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,469,142 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

