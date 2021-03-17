Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Holdings Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Nokia worth $26,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Nokia by 2,421.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 319,969 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Nokia by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Nokia by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nokia by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 772,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,272,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

