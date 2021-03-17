Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,669 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.55.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

