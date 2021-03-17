Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $347.95 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.