Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 44.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $761,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

USB opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

