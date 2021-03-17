Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

NYSE PPG opened at $144.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.