Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of The Kroger worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

KR stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,035,330. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

