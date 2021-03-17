Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

