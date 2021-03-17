Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.49 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,650 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

