Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.22 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.