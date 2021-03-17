Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,187 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $256.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.58 and a 200-day moving average of $234.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

