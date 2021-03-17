Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,936 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,742 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $261.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $325.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.48.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

