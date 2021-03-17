Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

