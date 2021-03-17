Nord/LB Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €80.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.97 ($88.20).

ETR BMW opened at €80.50 ($94.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €81.58 ($95.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

