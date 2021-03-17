Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 183,494 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,494 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.81% of The Mosaic worth $70,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.