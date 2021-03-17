Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 18,822 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.55% of Masco worth $79,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.