Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 29,239 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,322 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of Electronic Arts worth $66,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,890. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average of $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

