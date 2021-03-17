Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 29,627 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.80% of Allegion worth $85,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $121.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $122.74.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

