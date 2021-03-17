Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 57,301 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Cintas worth $70,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas stock opened at $347.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

