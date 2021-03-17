Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 88,065 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.36% of Lennar worth $85,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,771,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $19,126,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

NYSE:LEN opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

