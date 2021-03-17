Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 229,574 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,574 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.18% of US Foods worth $86,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.