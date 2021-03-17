Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 489,853 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,853 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Xcel Energy worth $69,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8,295.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 99,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.