Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 618,752 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,752 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.49% of Citizens Financial Group worth $75,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

