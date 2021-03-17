Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $74,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $255,930,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $618.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

