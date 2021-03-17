Nordea Investment Management AB Has $57.60 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.24% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $57,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,646,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,427,000 after buying an additional 3,623,772 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth $46,044,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 377.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 833,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 658,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

