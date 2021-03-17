Nordea Investment Management AB Has $64.95 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.26% of Keysight Technologies worth $64,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $137.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.