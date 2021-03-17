Nordea Investment Management AB Has $65.42 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $65,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.