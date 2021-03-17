Nordea Investment Management AB Has $75.86 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,642 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.40% of Hologic worth $75,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.