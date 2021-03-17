Nordea Investment Management AB Has $94.43 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of HCA Healthcare worth $94,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $2,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000. SRB Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 478.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $185.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $194.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.79 and a 200 day moving average of $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.