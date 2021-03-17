Nordea Investment Management AB Has $98.84 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,116 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Newmont worth $98,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

