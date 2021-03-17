Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Linde worth $76,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $274.58. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

