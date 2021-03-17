Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of IQVIA worth $81,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.32.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

