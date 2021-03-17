Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $66,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,083.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.