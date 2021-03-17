Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,643 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.91% of Grand Canyon Education worth $83,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock worth $13,094,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

