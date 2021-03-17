Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.04% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $66,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

