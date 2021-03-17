Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 26,777 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.44% of Credicorp worth $57,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.60.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

