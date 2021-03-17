Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 33,052 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of JD.com worth $68,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

