Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 569,182 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,182 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.01% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $67,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 348,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 267,616 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,833,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.