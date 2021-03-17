Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Eaton worth $58,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

