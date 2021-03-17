Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.72% of Iron Mountain worth $61,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 719,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,900. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRM opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

