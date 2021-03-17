Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 662.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201,346 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Square worth $50,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.73.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,323,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $2,266,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 873,030 shares of company stock worth $199,952,640. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

