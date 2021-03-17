Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201,505 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $67,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $4,482,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,756,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 128,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.01.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,562,151 shares of company stock valued at $937,273,419. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

