Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 267,717 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267,717 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.54% of Regions Financial worth $83,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of RF opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

