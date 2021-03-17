Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 42,279 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of MetLife worth $66,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $62.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

