Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 82,016 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,016 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.65% of Lincoln National worth $63,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

